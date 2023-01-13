Who is the Top Investor In Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is 15.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $62.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $35.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.53% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -209.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.06, the stock is 1.64% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.96% off its SMA200. SAVA registered -31.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.37%.

The stock witnessed a -19.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.02%, and is 16.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.70% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 146.10% and -45.50% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -238.70% this year

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.05M, and float is at 39.45M with Short Float at 22.31%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $23.79 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Kupiec James William (Chief Clinical Dev. Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $24.44 per share for $61100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Schoen Eric (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.95 for $49875.0. The insider now directly holds 19,800 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).