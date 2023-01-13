Who is the Top Investor In RingCentral Inc. (RNG)?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $194.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.27% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.22% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.55, the stock is 1.98% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -32.05% off its SMA200. RNG registered -80.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.74%.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.32%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has around 3919 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is -37.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.54% and -81.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -338.20% this year

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.58M, and float is at 84.96M with Short Float at 5.11%.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marlow John H, the company’s SVP, CAO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Marlow John H sold 835 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $34.96 per share for a total of $29189.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

RingCentral Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Agarwal Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 945 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $35.42 per share for $33472.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99065.0 shares of the RNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Shmunis Vladimir (CEO & Chairman) disposed off 38,017 shares at an average price of $39.86 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 241,175 shares of RingCentral Inc. (RNG).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -21.85% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -2.67% lower over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -74.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.