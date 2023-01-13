Who is the Top Investor In Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR)?

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) is 24.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.85 and a high of $37.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDGR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.87% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.43% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.33, the stock is 21.37% and 20.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.95% off its SMA200. SDGR registered -29.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.09%.

The stock witnessed a 36.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.69%, and is 26.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) has around 664 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $170.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.19% and -37.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schrodinger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -248.90% this year

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.21M, and float is at 58.09M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farid Ramy, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Farid Ramy sold 66,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $18.28 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Schrodinger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Thornberry Nancy (Director) sold a total of 4,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SDGR stock.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading 9.35% up over the past 12 months. Certara Inc. (CERT) is -36.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.