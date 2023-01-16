Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.00% Change This Year

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $4.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXDX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 15.19% and -16.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -39.73% off its SMA200. AXDX registered -83.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.29%.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.54%, and is 6.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 14.75% over the month.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $68.11M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.13% and -83.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.70%).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.01M, and float is at 72.59M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mertz Larry Michael,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mertz Larry Michael bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $1.60 per share for a total of $80000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Mertz Larry Michael (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 51,749 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $1.35 per share for $69861.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the AXDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, REICHLING STEVEN (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $6950.0. The insider now directly holds 67,493 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading -6.84% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -6.62% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -26.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.