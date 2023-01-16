Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.26 and a high of $18.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACRS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is 14.20% and 11.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 16.83% off its SMA200. ACRS registered 61.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.78%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.77%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $23.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.84% and -5.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.50%).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.20% this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.67M, and float is at 60.26M with Short Float at 4.97%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Neal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Walker Neal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $14.89 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Walker Neal (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $15.25 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the ACRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Monahan Joseph (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.88 for $79412.0. The insider now directly holds 96,386 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS).

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -52.54% lower over the past 12 months.