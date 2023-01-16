Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.89% Change This Year

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.58 and a high of $242.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $229.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.69%.

Currently trading at $235.53, the stock is 1.49% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 59.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.83%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 1665 employees, a market worth around $28.28B and $960.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.31% and -3.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.10%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.03M, and float is at 122.38M with Short Float at 4.18%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ausiello Dennis A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ausiello Dennis A sold 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $220.00 per share for a total of $4.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that SHARP PHILLIP A (Director) sold a total of 33,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $230.49 per share for $7.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Tanguler Tolga (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,841 shares at an average price of $218.16 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -52.34% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -15.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.