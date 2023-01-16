Analysts suggest Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) could spike 28.68% in a year

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.25 and a high of $21.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -27.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.83, the stock is -2.58% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.53% off its SMA200. LPG registered 75.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.95%.

The stock witnessed a -12.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.74%, and is 8.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $698.58M and $301.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.36 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.14% and -15.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.02M, and float is at 33.79M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hadjipateras Alexander C.,the company’sEVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC. SEC filings show that Hadjipateras Alexander C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $19.79 per share for a total of $98950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69660.0 shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Hadjipateras Alexander C. (EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $19.03 per share for $95150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74660.0 shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.05 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,722,000 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 80.56% up over the past 12 months.