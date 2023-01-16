Analysts suggest Owens Corning (OC) could spike 40.88% in a year

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 7.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.97 and a high of $101.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.88% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -22.17% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.63, the stock is 3.11% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 5.47% off its SMA200. OC registered -3.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.87%.

The stock witnessed a -4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.16%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $8.54B and $9.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.74 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -9.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens Corning (OC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens Corning is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 370.50% this year.

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.30M, and float is at 92.76M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmidt Kelly,the company’sVice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Schmidt Kelly sold 2,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $93.74 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13018.0 shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Sandri Marcio A (President, Composites) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $90.06 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46428.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, Chambers Brian (Chair, President and CEO) disposed off 7,600 shares at an average price of $80.80 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 183,384 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -5.50% down over the past 12 months and Masco Corporation (MAS) that is -23.89% lower over the same period. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -21.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.