Are we looking at the next big move in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is 5.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.62 and a high of $80.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADC stock was last observed hovering at around $75.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $74.82, the stock is 5.12% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 5.29% off its SMA200. ADC registered 10.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.05%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $404.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.08 and Fwd P/E is 42.56. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.42% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Agree Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.57M, and float is at 87.14M with Short Float at 8.70%.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Erlich Craig,the company’sCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $16.25 per share for a total of $79592.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4898.0 shares.

Agree Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that RAKOLTA JOHN JR (Director) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $71.38 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ADC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, RAKOLTA JOHN JR (Director) acquired 213 shares at an average price of $68.09 for $14503.0. The insider now directly holds 213 shares of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months.