Are we looking at the next big move in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is 40.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.02 and a high of $22.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATAT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.05% off its average median price target of $26.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.40, the stock is 37.25% and 55.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 24.82% at the moment leaves the stock 55.97% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 45.98% in the last 1 month, and is 38.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.14% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has around 3145 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 169.33. Distance from 52-week low is 130.56% and 13.54% from its 52-week high.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.41M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 13.66%.