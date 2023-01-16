Are we looking at the next big move in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is 10.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $28.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $14.02, the stock is 7.16% and 8.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -6.17% off its SMA200. IVR registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.82%.

The stock witnessed a 9.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.15%, and is 9.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.88. Distance from 52-week low is 46.04% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.35M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 11.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $20962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11802.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Anzalone John (CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $1.65 per share for $24750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83178.0 shares of the IVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Collins Kevin M (President) acquired 7,178 shares at an average price of $1.67 for $11987.0. The insider now directly holds 35,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -21.16% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -27.38% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -40.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.