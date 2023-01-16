Are we looking at the next big move in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA)?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is -1.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.64 and a high of $22.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAPA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.24% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.28, the stock is -0.60% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. NAPA registered -25.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.08%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $376.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.56. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.80% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.18M, and float is at 42.81M with Short Float at 5.42%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mallard Holdco, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $96.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69.15 million shares.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Rasmuson Zachsold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $20.18 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the NAPA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Ryan Alex () disposed off 25,942 shares at an average price of $21.88 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 1,568,901 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA).

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -27.26% down over the past 12 months.