Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) is 36.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $12.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARBK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -86.08% lower than the price target low of $0.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.47, the stock is 70.50% and 66.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -65.94% off its SMA200. ARBK registered -86.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.15%.

The stock witnessed a 113.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.24%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.74% over the week and 31.34% over the month.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $75.94M and $69.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.86. Distance from 52-week low is 308.33% and -87.85% from its 52-week high.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.00% this year.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.78M, and float is at 47.77M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.