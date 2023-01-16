Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Track to Reach $165.00 in a Year

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.01 and a high of $194.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $126.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.43% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.75, the stock is 2.74% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -18.59% off its SMA200. AIZ registered -18.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.85%.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.20%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $10.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -33.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assurant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.72M, and float is at 52.33M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luthi Francesca,the company’sEVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Luthi Francesca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $181.81 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11632.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Lonergan Robert (EVP) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $183.19 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16451.0 shares of the AIZ stock.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

Chubb Limited (CB) is 14.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.