BECN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Now

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is 3.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.71 and a high of $65.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BECN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.86% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.25% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.73, the stock is 1.46% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -4.23% off its SMA200. BECN registered -2.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.31%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.38%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.04 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.73% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.00% this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.00M, and float is at 49.74M with Short Float at 3.38%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Christopher Carl,the company’sEVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Nelson Christopher Carl sold 4,073 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $58.71 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1450.0 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Nelson Christopher Carl (EVP & CIO) sold a total of 12,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $58.54 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BECN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Harrell Martin S. (President, Waterproofing) acquired 9,009 shares at an average price of $55.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 9,009 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 3.20% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -31.93% lower over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is -4.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.