BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) is 16.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $34.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIGC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $10.21, the stock is 17.16% and 11.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -33.10% off its SMA200. BIGC registered -69.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.67%.

The stock witnessed a 10.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.52%, and is 22.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) has around 1337 employees, a market worth around $731.75M and $271.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.83% and -69.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.30% this year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 5.71%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EGGERTON LISA,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that EGGERTON LISA sold 13,911 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $17.08 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Alvarez Robert (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $20.58 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the BIGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Richards Jeffrey Gordon (Director) disposed off 148,584 shares at an average price of $20.54 for $3.05 million. The insider now directly holds 66,428 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -40.61% down over the past 12 months. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is -35.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.