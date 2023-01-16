Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is 6.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.38% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.08, the stock is 7.49% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 31.22% off its SMA200. BCOR registered 56.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.66%.

The stock witnessed a 14.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.54%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $914.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.34% and -1.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blucora Inc. (BCOR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blucora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.85M, and float is at 47.24M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Blucora Inc. (BCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kotecha Kanayalal Amritlal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kotecha Kanayalal Amritlal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $23.73 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19952.0 shares.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -34.87% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -31.88% lower over the same period.