Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 68.07% Upside

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) is 16.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is 14.98% and 21.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -2.95% off its SMA200. BHR registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.13%.

The stock witnessed a 15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.79%, and is 9.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has around 116 employees, a market worth around $345.12M and $628.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.47% and -27.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.20% this year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.96M, and float is at 55.63M with Short Float at 4.44%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Evans Mary Candace,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Evans Mary Candace bought 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $3.63 per share for a total of $9989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3875.0 shares.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Vaziri Abteen (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $3.88 per share for $38800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13333.0 shares of the BHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Bennett Monty J (Director) acquired 44,444 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 44,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR).