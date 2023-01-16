Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) up 3.25% since start of the year

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is 3.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $48.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $47.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.96% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.33% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.02, the stock is 4.43% and 17.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 42.13% off its SMA200. CLDX registered 46.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.85%.

The stock witnessed a 16.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.59%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 131.84% and -4.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.10M, and float is at 46.96M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELER TIBOR,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP & CSO. SEC filings show that KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $36.93 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7357.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) sold a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $36.38 per share for $49289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1284.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) disposed off 31,312 shares at an average price of $36.73 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,284 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).