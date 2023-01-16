Check out this: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) could be on the verge of a big rally

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is 6.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.36 and a high of $359.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $232.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $267.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.46% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.16% higher than the price target low of $233.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $232.62, the stock is 4.98% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 2.45% off its SMA200. CRL registered -35.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.86%.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.47%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $11.82B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.40 and Fwd P/E is 20.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -35.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.87M, and float is at 50.37M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALLMAN RICHARD F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $218.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20114.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Barbo William D (Corporate Executive VP & CCO) sold a total of 3,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $219.91 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3803.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, LaPlume Joseph W (EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop) disposed off 6,409 shares at an average price of $224.25 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 20,232 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -10.99% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 59.64% higher over the same period.