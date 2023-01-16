Check out this: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) could be on the verge of a big rally

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is 5.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.91 and a high of $65.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $50.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $51.07, the stock is 4.73% and 4.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -0.05% off its SMA200. FR registered -17.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.54%.

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.94%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $6.71B and $516.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.21 and Fwd P/E is 41.02. Profit margin for the company is 75.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.02% and -22.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.09M, and float is at 131.61M with Short Float at 2.02%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -20.45% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -21.21% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -22.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.