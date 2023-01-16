Check out this: FormFactor Inc. (FORM) could be on the verge of a big rally

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.15 and a high of $45.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FORM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.12% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.15, the stock is 8.94% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -19.62% off its SMA200. FORM registered -41.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.97%.

The stock witnessed a 0.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.42%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has around 2293 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $786.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.02 and Fwd P/E is 30.19. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.57% and -44.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FormFactor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.25M, and float is at 76.31M with Short Float at 3.60%.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at FormFactor Inc. (FORM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LINK RAYMOND A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LINK RAYMOND A sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $40.23 per share for a total of $64368.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61392.0 shares.

FormFactor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $42.62 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15998.0 shares of the FORM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Obregon-Jimenez Rebeca (Director) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $41.61 for $99869.0. The insider now directly holds 4,698 shares of FormFactor Inc. (FORM).

FormFactor Inc. (FORM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) that is trading 97.70% up over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -40.14% lower over the same period. Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is -31.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.