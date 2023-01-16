Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Track to Reach $90.00 in a Year

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is 13.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.94 and a high of $95.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $84.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.83% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.19% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.89, the stock is 10.25% and 13.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.31% off its SMA200. CRUS registered -9.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.65%.

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.02%, and is 8.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has around 1591 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.12 and Fwd P/E is 13.08. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.05% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 54.87M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVERN ALEXANDER M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $84.74 per share for a total of $84740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18875.0 shares.

Cirrus Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Alberty Carl Jackson (VP, MSP) sold a total of 1,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $88.24 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33014.0 shares of the CRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Dougherty Justin E (VP, Engineering Operation) disposed off 4,039 shares at an average price of $80.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 5,673 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -39.64% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -6.91% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -35.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.