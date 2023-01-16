Codexis Inc. (CDXS) up 34.76% since start of the year

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) is 34.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDXS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is 23.79% and 14.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 5.90% at the moment leaves the stock -27.95% off its SMA200. CDXS registered -75.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.85%.

The stock witnessed a 13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.11%, and is 16.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $389.49M and $132.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.17% and -75.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.43M, and float is at 64.01M with Short Float at 8.52%.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Codexis Inc. (CDXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NICOLS JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $5.68 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Codexis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that NICOLS JOHN J (Director) sold a total of 39,785 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $5.66 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the CDXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, NICOLS JOHN J (Director) disposed off 35,714 shares at an average price of $6.36 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 903,320 shares of Codexis Inc. (CDXS).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -17.64% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.53% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 20.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.