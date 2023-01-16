Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) is 11.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.50 and a high of $113.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUOL stock was last observed hovering at around $80.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.21% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.39% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.36, the stock is 9.55% and 9.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.32% off its SMA200. DUOL registered -22.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.16%.

The stock witnessed a 7.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.90%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $338.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.17% and -29.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duolingo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -483.80% this year.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 30.18M with Short Float at 7.20%.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hacker Severin,the company’sChief Tech Officer, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Hacker Severin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $75.07 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Duolingo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Hacker Severin (Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $75.05 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DUOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Skaruppa Matthew (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $70.45 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 48,918 shares of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL).

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is trading -15.19% down over the past 12 months.