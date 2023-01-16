Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is 16.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDSA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 34.53% and 94.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 49.02% off its SMA200. EDSA registered -55.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 53.66%.

The stock witnessed a 175.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.06%, and is -0.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 20.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 231.58% and -57.89% from its 52-week high.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.66M, and float is at 11.62M with Short Float at 7.01%.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by van der Velden Peter,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that van der Velden Peter sold 152,345 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Edesa Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that van der Velden Peter (10% Owner) sold a total of 145,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $2.66 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the EDSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Nijhawan Pardeep (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $32078.0. The insider now directly holds 594,812 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).