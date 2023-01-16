Equillium Inc. (EQ) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 94.5% Upside

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) is 3.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $4.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 72.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 3.75% and -22.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -6.78% at the moment leaves the stock -48.59% off its SMA200. EQ registered -69.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.11%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.11%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 11.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.24% and -74.89% from its 52-week high.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equillium Inc. (EQ) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equillium Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.35M, and float is at 23.39M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Equillium Inc. (EQ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Equillium Inc. (EQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keyes Jason A,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Keyes Jason A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $19810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77720.0 shares.

Equillium Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $2.52 per share for $12600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84720.0 shares of the EQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Keyes Jason A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $3.18 for $25440.0. The insider now directly holds 89,720 shares of Equillium Inc. (EQ).