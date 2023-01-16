Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high of $59.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVBG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $28.67, the stock is -0.65% and -4.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -16.95% off its SMA200. EVBG registered -51.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.43%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.91%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) has around 1893 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $417.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.51. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.96% and -52.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 39.59M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WAGNER DAVID,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WAGNER DAVID sold 12,391 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $29.02 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37609.0 shares.

Everbridge Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Nigam Ajay (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $33.84 per share for $14349.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17806.0 shares of the EVBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, HUFF PHILLIP E (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $31.05 for $6210.0. The insider now directly holds 6,979 shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG).

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -29.99% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is -21.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.