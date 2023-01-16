EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) is 12.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $17.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVER stock was last observed hovering at around $15.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.42% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -108.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.64, the stock is 18.89% and 43.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 61.01% off its SMA200. EVER registered 3.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.17%.

The stock witnessed a 37.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.60%, and is 7.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $511.85M and $417.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.16% and -5.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.01M, and float is at 17.85M with Short Float at 8.81%.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at EverQuote Inc. (EVER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner John Brandon,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Wagner John Brandon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

EverQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Wagner John Brandon (CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 19,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $14.69 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the EVER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Brainard David (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 5,047 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $60564.0. The insider now directly holds 117,944 shares of EverQuote Inc. (EVER).

EverQuote Inc. (EVER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 21.67% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 18.99% up on the 1-year trading charts.