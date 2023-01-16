Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) on Track to Reach $16.00 in a Year

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is 6.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.62 and a high of $16.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.27, the stock is 6.61% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -4.83% off its SMA200. FPI registered 12.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.35%.

The stock witnessed a 2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $705.83M and $59.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.40 and Fwd P/E is 93.45. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.95% and -19.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmland Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 50.20M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pittman Paul A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pittman Paul A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $6177.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.26 million shares.

Farmland Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Pittman Paul A (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $12.54 per share for $12540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the FPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Fabbri Luca (President) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.94 for $12940.0. The insider now directly holds 4,043 shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI).

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -7.90% down over the past 12 months and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is -21.16% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -41.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.