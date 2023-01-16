International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is 2.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.73 and a high of $46.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INSW stock was last observed hovering at around $36.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22%.

Currently trading at $37.97, the stock is 3.28% and -5.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 28.94% off its SMA200. INSW registered 148.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.56%.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.13%, and is 10.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has around 2061 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $621.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.92 and Fwd P/E is 4.79. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.23% and -19.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

International Seaways Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.80% this year.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.31M, and float is at 34.93M with Short Float at 3.77%.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at International Seaways Inc. (INSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pribor Jeffrey,the company’sSVP,CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $36.62 per share for a total of $36620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66594.0 shares.

International Seaways Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Small James D III (CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $39.21 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60851.0 shares of the INSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Pribor Jeffrey (SVP,CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $43.09 for $43090.0. The insider now directly holds 67,594 shares of International Seaways Inc. (INSW).