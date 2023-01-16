Is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) a good stock to buy now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is 4.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.32 and a high of $201.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $194.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $217.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.64% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -36.49% lower than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.55, the stock is 3.66% and 2.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 10.78% off its SMA200. AJG registered 18.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.58%.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.01%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $41.11B and $8.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.65 and Fwd P/E is 22.51. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.41% and -2.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.70M, and float is at 208.89M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCurdy Kay W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that McCurdy Kay W sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $199.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31273.0 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that BARRAT SHERRY S (Director) sold a total of 505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $198.59 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21613.0 shares of the AJG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, HOWELL DOUGLAS K (VP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $196.32 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 88,123 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is trading 4.21% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -12.67% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 6.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.