Is Prudential plc (PUK) a good stock to buy now?

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is 15.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $36.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $36.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.69% off the consensus price target high of $43.31 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -42.44% lower than the price target low of $22.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.75, the stock is 13.70% and 26.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 31.53% off its SMA200. PUK registered -10.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.42%.

The stock witnessed a 17.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.50%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 14486 employees, a market worth around $42.69B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.71. Distance from 52-week low is 74.40% and -13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Prudential plc (PUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential plc (PUK) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Prudential plc (PUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRUDENTIAL PLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $121.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.64 million shares.

Prudential plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $40.79 per share for $171.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.14 million shares of the PUK stock.

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -4.66% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -8.14% lower over the same period.