ITT Inc. (ITT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is 8.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.77 and a high of $101.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITT stock was last observed hovering at around $87.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $88.15, the stock is 8.14% and 8.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 18.56% off its SMA200. ITT registered -12.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.70%.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.80%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

ITT Inc. (ITT) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.90 and Fwd P/E is 17.78. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.23% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 449.70% this year.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.70M, and float is at 82.25M with Short Float at 1.18%.

ITT Inc. (ITT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ITT Inc. (ITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caprais Emmanuel,the company’sSVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $73.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13818.0 shares.

ITT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 3,206 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $81.95 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53477.0 shares of the ITT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Savi Luca (President and CEO) disposed off 10,290 shares at an average price of $87.44 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 105,993 shares of ITT Inc. (ITT).

ITT Inc. (ITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 5.27% up over the past 12 months and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -2.34% lower over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is 5.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.