Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) – The 29.61% Upside Potential Remains

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) is -7.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.16 and a high of $36.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAMF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.69% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.14% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.71, the stock is -4.77% and -6.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.58% off its SMA200. JAMF registered -44.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.49%.

The stock witnessed a -16.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) has around 2212 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $452.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 80.78. Profit margin for the company is -31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.86% and -46.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.50%).

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jamf Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.50% this year.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.01M, and float is at 120.61M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WUDI JASON,the company’sChief Strategist. SEC filings show that WUDI JASON sold 89,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $20.39 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Jamf Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that LAM LINH (CIO) sold a total of 1,941 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $25.53 per share for $49554.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JAMF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, HAGER DEAN (Chief Exec Officer, Director) disposed off 30,006 shares at an average price of $27.09 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 320,126 shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF).