Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is 13.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.65 and a high of $64.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KMPR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $55.81, the stock is 7.53% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 13.14% off its SMA200. KMPR registered -10.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.15%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.22%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) has around 10300 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $5.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.36. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.31% and -13.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.60% this year.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.85M, and float is at 60.99M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Kemper Corporation (KMPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joyce Robert Joseph,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Joyce Robert Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $55.76 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19898.0 shares.

Kemper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Parker Stuart B. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $42.55 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35219.0 shares of the KMPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, GOREVIC JASON N (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,139 shares of Kemper Corporation (KMPR).

Kemper Corporation (KMPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) that is trading -15.54% down over the past 12 months and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) that is 6.03% higher over the same period. CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) is -3.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.