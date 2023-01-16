MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $18.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $11.17, the stock is 6.13% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -3.55% off its SMA200. MFA registered -40.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.36%.

The stock witnessed a -2.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.72%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $108.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.39. Distance from 52-week low is 56.22% and -40.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 141.90% this year.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.80M, and float is at 101.16M with Short Float at 3.48%.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $102.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP GLOBAL (10% Owner) sold a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $10.50 per share for $4.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.19 million shares of the MFA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Wulfsohn Bryan (SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $10.75 for $32250.0. The insider now directly holds 63,350 shares of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -21.16% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -50.98% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -27.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.