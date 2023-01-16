Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is 10.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 12.41% and 53.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -8.60% at the moment leaves the stock 114.95% off its SMA200. GRIL registered 54.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.95%.

The stock witnessed a 20.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 156.93%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $31.90M and $9.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.67% and -12.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.80M, and float is at 25.25M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frost Malcolm B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Frost Malcolm B. bought 6,579 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65988.0 shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Mohan Kevin James (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $0.76 per share for $2280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the GRIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Roper Michael John (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $2460.0. The insider now directly holds 158,000 shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL).