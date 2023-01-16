nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is 3.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.97 and a high of $55.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.53% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.44, the stock is 5.68% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -15.04% off its SMA200. NCNO registered -45.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.59%.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.20%, and is 8.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 1681 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $374.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.31. Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -50.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nCino Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.90M, and float is at 109.17M with Short Float at 4.97%.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at nCino Inc. (NCNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Matthew Royce,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Hansen Matthew Royce sold 6,134 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $26.16 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Sellers Jeanette (VP of Accounting) sold a total of 186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $28.07 per share for $5221.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19504.0 shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Rieger April (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) disposed off 1,127 shares at an average price of $28.95 for $32627.0. The insider now directly holds 109,720 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).