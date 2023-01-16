OLED Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Now

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is 19.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.41 and a high of $176.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLED stock was last observed hovering at around $126.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71%.

Currently trading at $128.58, the stock is 15.19% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 11.30% off its SMA200. OLED registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.30%.

The stock witnessed a 10.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is 14.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $593.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.16 and Fwd P/E is 30.75. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.81% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Universal Display Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.40M, and float is at 43.44M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Universal Display Corporation (OLED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparin Cynthia Jane,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Comparin Cynthia Jane sold 3,628 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $109.88 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Universal Display Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that LACERTE LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $110.08 per share for $3.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the OLED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, ROSENBLATT SIDNEY D (EVP and CFO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $107.25 for $5.36 million. The insider now directly holds 106,335 shares of Universal Display Corporation (OLED).

Universal Display Corporation (OLED): Who are the competitors?

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 38.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.