Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.72% Upside

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 1.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.66 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.72% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.48% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.57, the stock is 7.41% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 29.07% off its SMA200. PARR registered 36.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.78%.

The stock witnessed a 13.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.99%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has around 1336 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $6.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.72. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.14% and -7.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.53M, and float is at 58.92M with Short Float at 5.71%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yates Jim,the company’sExecutive VP – Retail. SEC filings show that Yates Jim sold 10,711 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $23.47 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62486.0 shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Hollis Jeffrey Ryan (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $23.37 per share for $50432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10736.0 shares of the PARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Cooper L Melvin (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.59 for $45180.0. The insider now directly holds 40,858 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 21.83% up over the past 12 months.