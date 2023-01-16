PAYC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Now

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.82 and a high of $402.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAYC stock was last observed hovering at around $304.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $381.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.34% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.79% higher than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $304.46, the stock is -0.22% and -3.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -5.01% off its SMA200. PAYC registered -14.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.87%.

The stock witnessed a -7.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has around 5385 employees, a market worth around $17.61B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.77 and Fwd P/E is 41.29. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -24.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paycom Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.80% this year.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.87M, and float is at 48.68M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERS FREDERICK C II,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PETERS FREDERICK C II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $371.17 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15778.0 shares.

Paycom Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Faurot Holly (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 5,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $277.55 per share for $1.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38289.0 shares of the PAYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Faurot Holly (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 75 shares at an average price of $275.19 for $20639.0. The insider now directly holds 966 shares of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC).

Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 1.01% up over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -31.88% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -16.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.