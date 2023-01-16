PEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Now

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.86 and a high of $260.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEN stock was last observed hovering at around $230.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.27%.

Currently trading at $237.78, the stock is 6.31% and 15.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 36.29% off its SMA200. PEN registered -8.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.11%.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.13%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $829.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 234.27. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.01% and -8.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penumbra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.80% this year.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.92M, and float is at 36.31M with Short Float at 10.40%.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Penumbra Inc. (PEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilder Thomas,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilder Thomas sold 124 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $223.64 per share for a total of $27731.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214.0 shares.

Penumbra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Sarna Surbhi (Director) sold a total of 27 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $227.12 per share for $6132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1925.0 shares of the PEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Roberts Johanna (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $210.29 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 55,310 shares of Penumbra Inc. (PEN).

Penumbra Inc. (PEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -18.11% down over the past 12 months.