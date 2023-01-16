Positives for BRC Inc. (BRCC) as stock gains in recent trading

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) is 10.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRCC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 7.16% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -30.92% off its SMA200. BRCC registered -33.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.08%.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.20%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) has around 836 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $279.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.39% and -80.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRC Inc. (BRCC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -420.50% this year.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.56M, and float is at 53.82M with Short Float at 8.66%.

BRC Inc. (BRCC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BRC Inc. (BRCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welling Glenn W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $6.76 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

BRC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Welling Glenn W. (Director) bought a total of 14,468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $6.52 per share for $94294.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the BRCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Welling Glenn W. (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $97500.0. The insider now directly holds 865,964 shares of BRC Inc. (BRCC).