Positives for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) as stock gains in recent trading

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is 14.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.75 and a high of $72.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCOI stock was last observed hovering at around $64.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.9% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -51.6% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.19, the stock is 12.44% and 14.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 11.98% off its SMA200. CCOI registered 0.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.57%.

The stock witnessed a 15.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.85%, and is 7.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $594.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 133.31 and Fwd P/E is 67.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.44% and -9.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 668.40% this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.74M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chang John B.,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Chang John B. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $64.00 per share for a total of $96000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51360.0 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that KILMER HENRY W (VP of IP Engineering) sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $57.36 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28800.0 shares of the CCOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, BUBECK JAMES (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 1,920 shares at an average price of $57.45 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 34,742 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -21.31% down over the past 12 months.