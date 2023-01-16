Positives for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) as stock gains in recent trading

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is 12.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $32.02, the stock is 7.83% and 9.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 17.84% off its SMA200. SUM registered -16.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.40%.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.97%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.52 and Fwd P/E is 23.00. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.09% and -18.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Summit Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.92M, and float is at 117.91M with Short Float at 6.18%.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 16.21% up over the past 12 months and L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) that is -21.03% lower over the same period. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -38.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.