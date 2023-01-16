Positives for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) as stock gains in recent trading

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is 12.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $33.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.62, the stock is 6.17% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 20.07% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.26%.

The stock witnessed a -10.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.12%, and is 18.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $283.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.26% and -19.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.66M, and float is at 71.03M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Bonnie H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Bonnie H sold 63,247 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $25.13 per share for a total of $1.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62961.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that JONES EVAN/ FA (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $30.13 per share for $18080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50184.0 shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, JONES EVAN/ FA (Director) disposed off 1,667 shares at an average price of $30.71 for $51197.0. The insider now directly holds 50,784 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -9.05% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.