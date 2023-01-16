Positives for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) as stock gains in recent trading

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) is 39.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 43.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.81, the stock is 38.97% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 18.57% at the moment leaves the stock -22.81% off its SMA200. RBOT registered -65.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.08%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.11%, and is 41.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.78. Distance from 52-week low is 66.27% and -66.14% from its 52-week high.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.80% this year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.97M, and float is at 60.08M with Short Float at 7.66%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelly William John,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Kelly William John sold 5,005 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $1.98 per share for a total of $9913.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 27 that Morris June (CLO, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 2,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 27 and was made at $1.77 per share for $3809.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the RBOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Morris June (CLO, GC and Secretary) disposed off 1,061 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $1984.0. The insider now directly holds 322,308 shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT).