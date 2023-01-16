PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.08 and a high of $35.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.29% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.82, the stock is -1.16% and -1.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -7.40% off its SMA200. PRO registered -24.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.82%.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.38%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $270.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.71% and -32.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 40.67M with Short Float at 6.88%.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petersen Greg,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Petersen Greg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $25.76 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

PROS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Petersen Greg (Director) sold a total of 1,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $24.91 per share for $38262.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V (Director) disposed off 2,194 shares at an average price of $24.91 for $54653.0. The insider now directly holds 115,986 shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -26.00% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 1.01% higher over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -57.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.