Public Storage (PSA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is 3.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $270.13 and a high of $405.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSA stock was last observed hovering at around $296.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.21% off its average median price target of $338.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.65% off the consensus price target high of $482.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -3.15% lower than the price target low of $282.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $290.87, the stock is 2.50% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -7.62% off its SMA200. PSA registered -17.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.40%.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.56%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Public Storage (PSA) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $52.00B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 25.51. Distance from 52-week low is 7.68% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Public Storage (PSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Storage (PSA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Storage is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

Public Storage (PSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.28M, and float is at 151.79M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Public Storage (PSA) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Public Storage (PSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $297.65 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45982.0 shares.

Public Storage disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES (Director) sold a total of 203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $348.29 per share for $70561.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES (Director) disposed off 1,227 shares at an average price of $351.95 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 203 shares of Public Storage (PSA).

Public Storage (PSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) that is trading -28.25% down over the past 12 months and CubeSmart (CUBE) that is -21.22% lower over the same period. Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is -54.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.